A former care home in East Cowes could be sold after two years of being empty — if planning permission is granted to turn it into eight flats.

Solent View Care Home, on Victoria Grove, has stood empty since May 2018 after a surprise visit from the Care Quality Commission rated the home as ‘inadequate’ and has been on sale ever since.

Now, Hive IOW has submitted a planning application to the Isle of Wight Council to seek permission to change the use of the building — altering the internal layout to house four one-bed and four two-bed flats.

The plans propose to reduce the bedrooms from 17 to 12, creating bigger, improved living spaces for the residents.

In documents, the planning agent said no one has been willing to buy the property and keep it as a care home — instead, if planning permission is granted for the change of use, Hive IOW will buy the building and convert it into flats as the current owners cannot afford the investment needed.

However, having been left empty since the closure, the building is said to be run-down, damp and requiring considerable investment to bring the building up to standard and habitable again.

A communal garden space to the rear of the property will also hold a bike shed and a bin storage area, with one flat at the back of the ground floor will have a private area.

Comments on the application (20/00707/FUL) can be made for 21 days following the date it was advertised, from May 29.



