Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned people in the region to take extra care, as there is an increased risk of wildfires due to the fire severity index being ‘very high’.

The Fire Severity Index is provided by the Met Office and is an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start.

The index values are from 1 to 5, which represents an increasing degree of fire severity as the number gets higher.

The current FSI for the Isle of Wight is forecast to be at the ‘very high’ level for the next few days, in part due to the warmer weather.

It means should a wildfire fire start, it would have a very high severity.

People enjoying the warm weather are urged by the service to take extra care if using disposable barbecues – and to be vigilant to the signs of any fire in the open.

Even after several warnings issued by Forestry England and the emergency Services, Forestry England has reported a notable increase in the number of people using BBQs or lighting campfires, despite these currently being banned anywhere on its land in the New Forest. Their staff have been busy patrolling to advise the public of the risk of wildfires and ensuring any BBQs are safely extinguished.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager for Community Safety Support Gina Gray said:

“We urge the public to play their part in helping us to prevent devastating wildfires. We want to avoid incidents of this kind at all costs, to protect our community, precious nature sites and wildlife. “If everybody follows the guidance and helps us limit the risk of wildfires, our firefighters can spend their valuable time, supporting our community as well as other emergency services during this challenging time.”

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Wildfire Tactical Advisor Dean Hodges said:

“The recent spate of dry weather has led to a higher risk of wildfires that’s not often experienced in the UK, so it’s vital for everybody to stay alert and report any incidents as soon as possible. “We urge members of our community to avoid using barbecues and lighting fires of any kind and always ensure cigarettes are safely extinguished. If you see a fire, get to a place of safety and call 999 immediately so we can put it out before it does significant damage to the countryside we all enjoy.”





