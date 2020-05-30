A teaching assistant at Wroxall Primary School is taking on a twelve-hour long hula hoop challenge to raise money for two Island charities.

Tania Price from Sandown has not hula hooped for more than an hour – but hopes she can get through 12 – to raise money for Mountbatten Hospice and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Her challenge will get underway today (Saturday) at Newclose County Cricket Ground from midday to midnight and can be streamed online via her Facebook Page.

Tania told Isle of Wight Radio she was inspired by Captain Tom Moore – who raised millions for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.