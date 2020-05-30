A teaching assistant at Wroxall Primary School is taking on a twelve-hour long hula hoop challenge to raise money for two Island charities.
Tania Price from Sandown has not hula hooped for more than an hour – but hopes she can get through 12 – to raise money for Mountbatten Hospice and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.
Her challenge will get underway today (Saturday) at Newclose County Cricket Ground from midday to midnight and can be streamed online via her Facebook Page.
Tania told Isle of Wight Radio she was inspired by Captain Tom Moore – who raised millions for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.
“It was a pretty crazy idea that I came up with…Just thinking about Captain Tom and the fact he was able to do so many laps – I am sure that will get me through it and thinking about the hardworking NHS”
Tania will be taking a five-minute break every hour she hoops and her Mum will be by her side to keep her morale up as the challenge goes on.
You can watch the challenge which will be streamed via Facebook here.
You can donate to the charities here.