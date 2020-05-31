Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team Twitter

The Isle of Wight’s Coastguard Rescue Teams have seen action a staggering 13 times since Monday – despite warnings for Islanders to take extra care.

The first call of the week was on Monday (May 25) for Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team (Ventnor CRT) who were sent to investigate flashing lights offshore – which was found to be a small fishing vessel.

On Wednesday (May 27), the teams, including Bembridge, Needles, and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams were called to three separate incidents, including investigating personal items left on a beach at the Needles, reports of a collision involving a jetski in East Cowes, and a search for a missing person in the West Wight.

Thursday (May 28) saw yet more action for the teams, as Bembridge CRT was tasked three times throughout the day, including to assist a woman with a broken hip at The Duver, assist Cowes Harbour Master in dispersing four pleasure craft being used dangerously within the harbour limits.

Three callouts were received on Friday (May 29). An unconscious woman was aided by Bembridge CRT along with the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service in Sandown, followed by a child with a deep cut to the knee.

On Friday evening, an overdue vessel sparked a search by Lymington RNLI Lifeboat and the Needles Coastguard Rescue Team – with the vessel later being located with all on board safe and well.

As warm weather swept across the Island yesterday (Saturday), there was no cease of activity for the Island’s coastguard, as they responded to four further calls.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service responded to a yacht aground off Whitecliff Bay – helping to recover the six people onboard back to shore.

Ventnor CRT also responded to reports of a raft found at Blackgang, a search alongside Bembridge CRT and Isle of Wight Police for a missing child in Sandown, and finally, reports of someone jumping from the end of Sandown Pier.

As of 10am this morning (Sunday May 31), a total of thirteen incidents were attended by teams from the Isle of Wight – despite warnings from HM Coastguard for Islanders to take extra care near the coast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR