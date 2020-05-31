The Isle of Wight’s Coastguard Rescue Teams have seen action a staggering 13 times since Monday – despite warnings for Islanders to take extra care.

The first call of the week was on Monday (May 25) for Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team (Ventnor CRT) who were sent to investigate flashing lights offshore – which was found to be a small fishing vessel.

On Wednesday (May 27), the teams, including Bembridge, Needles, and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams were called to three separate incidents, including investigating personal items left on a beach at the Needles, reports of a collision involving a jetski in East Cowes, and a search for a missing person in the West Wight.

📟 Callout 27/05/20 to possible Jet Ski Collision East Cowes seafront Search of the Esplanade and Osbourne Bay, nothing found however several members of the public report near misses with vessels to close in shore. All pleasure craft users have a reasonability to know the Bylaws pic.twitter.com/ardd7GBIM5 — Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team (@BembridgeCRT) May 27, 2020

Thursday (May 28) saw yet more action for the teams, as Bembridge CRT was tasked three times throughout the day, including to assist a woman with a broken hip at The Duver, assist Cowes Harbour Master in dispersing four pleasure craft being used dangerously within the harbour limits.

📟 Callout 28/05/20 to assist Cowes Harbour Master with 4 pleasure craft being used dangerously inside the Harbour limits. Strong words of advice given and all crafts escorted back to the mainland by @CowesRNLI pic.twitter.com/kXJMjw6IH8 — Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team (@BembridgeCRT) May 28, 2020

Three callouts were received on Friday (May 29). An unconscious woman was aided by Bembridge CRT along with the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service in Sandown, followed by a child with a deep cut to the knee.

On Friday evening, an overdue vessel sparked a search by Lymington RNLI Lifeboat and the Needles Coastguard Rescue Team – with the vessel later being located with all on board safe and well.

As warm weather swept across the Island yesterday (Saturday), there was no cease of activity for the Island’s coastguard, as they responded to four further calls.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service responded to a yacht aground off Whitecliff Bay – helping to recover the six people onboard back to shore.

📟 CALLOUT 30.05.20 11:21 48/2020📟 Tasked whilst out on safety patrol to boat aground being driven up against the rocks in Whitecliff Bay.

Working alongside @BembridgeCRT , @sandownlifeboat & @OFFICIALIOWAS All casualties assisted ashore to safety and vesssel anchored in bay pic.twitter.com/X3BNA94jNx — Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team (@VentnorCRT) May 30, 2020

Ventnor CRT also responded to reports of a raft found at Blackgang, a search alongside Bembridge CRT and Isle of Wight Police for a missing child in Sandown, and finally, reports of someone jumping from the end of Sandown Pier.

As of 10am this morning (Sunday May 31), a total of thirteen incidents were attended by teams from the Isle of Wight – despite warnings from HM Coastguard for Islanders to take extra care near the coast.



