Coastguard teams on the Isle of Wight responded to Sandown twice yesterday (Saturday May 30) – to search for a missing child and to investigate reports of people jumping from Sandown Pier.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, Sandown IRB, Police, and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were tasked at 2.56pm to search for a missing child who had last been seen in the water at Sandown Beach.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said:

“At 2.56pm yesterday (30th May), HM Coastguard received a report of a missing child, who was last seen in the water at Sandown Beach on the Isle of Wight. “Hampshire Police conducted a search for the child and we sent Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, Sandown IRB and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, but our tasked assets were all stood down prior to arrival as the child was located by the police.”

Teams were later called to reports of intoxicated people jumping into the sea from the end of Sandown Pier.

HM Coastguard said that Ventnor CRT were sent to the scene and offered safety advice:

“At just before 6.30pm last night (30st May), HM Coastguard received a report of several people jumping off Sandown Pier, on the Isle of Wight, and into the water. We sent Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team and provided subsequent safety advice.”





