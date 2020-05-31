The UK "can’t just stay in lockdown forever", Dominic Raab has told Sky News as he defended a gradual easing of the coronavirus rules despite concerns raised by some government scientific advisers.

While acknowledging it was a precarious moment, the foreign secretary told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the careful relaxing of the COVID-19 restrictions was the right step to take.

But he also said if there was any increase in coronavirus cases then targeted measures would be taken.

Mr Raab was speaking after two members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), warned the government was taking risks by allowing the gradual reopening of shops and schools and larger gatherings to meet in private.

Separately, Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health at Edinburgh University, also told Sky News that she feels is it inevitable that England will see a rise in coronavirus cases as the lockdown is relaxed.

But speaking to Sophy Ridge, Mr Raab said: We are confident that this is the right step to be taking at this moment in time.

We are taking those steps very carefully, based on the science but also based on our ability now to monitor the virus.

He said steady progress has been made in bringing down the transmission rate.

Pointing to the downward trend in new cases, he said: That is the steady progress that we are making which means… we can take those steps responsibly, but we have to be very careful.

He added: We are at a precarious moment.

We can ease up, we can protect life, but also livelihoods, get life back to something resembling normal, but we must monitor it very carefully,

If there is any uptick in the number of cases, if we stop making the progress I described, we will have to take further measures again and target the virus wherever it may appear.

Mr Raab said: Obviously this is a sensitive moment, but we can’t just stay in lockdown forever. We have got to transition.

The more we transition through careful steps the more I think we will build up confidence in the approach we are taking.

Pressed over the warnings issued by some members of SAGE, Mr Raab pointed out the scientists would not always agree.

With more than 25 taking part at any one time, he said: It would be totally surprising if they all agreed in unanimity. They don’t. That’s why we have that group, to test the evidence.

Then we as elected politicians have to take the final judgement call.

Mr Raab added: Our overriding priority is to protect life but we also know that we have got to protect livelihoods, jobs, the economy, because that’s what props up all of our crucial public services.

The steps we are taking is not some binary trade off, because if we had a second peak in the virus we would end up back in lockdown and that would be bad for public health reasons, but also for the economy.

But Prof Sridhar of Edinburgh University has warned that relaxing the a big risk and gamble.

She told Ridge: If your objective is to contain the virus, to drive numbers down and to try to in a sense get rid of it so no-one is exposed to it, then it is not the right measure right now to open up.

It’s a big risk and gamble for exiting lockdown with a larger number of deaths than we did when we actually entered lockdown months back.

She added: I think what they should be saying is they consider the science, and hopefully they listen to it but the decision, and who actually has the accountability, are the politicians and leaders.

