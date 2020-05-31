Emergency services were called to the Isle of Wight’s Military Road this afternoon after a crash between a van and a car this afternoon (Sunday).

Teams from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, Police, and Coastguard teams attended the crash near Compton Farm at around 4.00pm.

According to Police, one person has been arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

A Police Facebook post said:

“Following on from your feedback our ARV / Traffic Officers were in the West wight area this afternoon, however they ended up dealing with the accident shown below. “One of the drivers wiil be assisting us with our enquiries for a little while after giving a roadside breath sample of alcohol numbering 107….. The legal limit is 35.”

