A plane has crashed off the Isle of Wight today (Sunday).

The incident was reported shortly after 2.30pm.

Witnesses saw the small plane crash into the Solent, between Cowes and Calshot.

It’s understood at least one occupant of the plane managed to safely deploy a parachute.

Coastguard teams are on scene.

HM Coastguard is dealing with an ongoing incident at Calshot Spit, where we are aware that an aircraft went down into the water. Two people were onboard the aircraft and both people have been rescued. They were located by a nearby vessel.#999Coastguard — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) May 31, 2020

