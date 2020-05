Two Isle of Wight matrons have braved the shave for Mountbatten Hospice and raised £400.

Matrons Julie Hailes and Jan Appell were inspired to do something for the Island’s Hospice when they heard this year’s Walk the Wight had been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Sara Henderson, another matron at St Mary’s Hospital, said:

“I was really shocked when they told us they were going to shave their hair off. It is such a brave and admirable thing to do and it is for a great cause.”