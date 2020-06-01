Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Newport this morning (Monday).

*Updated*

The fire service said that one female has been rescued from the second floor of the three-storey property.

Four crews are on scene in Pyle Street, including the aerial ladder platform.

Newport, @eastcowesfire73 and Cowes are in attendance at a fire in a domestic flat in Pyle Street, Newport, time of call: 09:58 — Hants Fire Control (@hfrs_control) June 1, 2020

The fire started in the kitchen.

Police and ambulance are on scene.

*Updated 10.38am*

*The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says all people in the property have been accounted for.

Six breathing apparatus, two hose reels and main jet are working to put out the blaze.

**Updated 11.11am*

**One person is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters remain at the incident this morning.



