The return of pupils to the Island’s primary schools has been mixed but “largely expected”, according to the Isle of Wight Council.

The local authority says “in some cases” only around half of the year group is attending, and in others 90 per cent of children in specific years have gone back to school.

It comes as national figures show that only 40 percent of pupils have attended some schools in England today.

26 Island primary schools opened to three year groups. Pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 have been reunited with some of their friends while having to adhere to social distancing rules.

Headteachers groups described the number of parents keeping their children home as ‘variable’.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills at the Isle of Wight Council said:

“Attendance at schools, by children in priority year groups who are returning, is largely as we expected in that it varies from school to school. “In some cases, 90 per cent of the children in specific years have gone back to school, in other cases around half of the year group is attending, alongside the children of key workers and vulnerable children in other year groups. “From the initial feedback we have had, schools are reporting that children are pleased to be back and excited to see their friends”.

A poll carried out by Isle of Wight Radio ahead of today, showed that 65% of listeners would not be sending their child back to school. Just 35% said they would.





