A key witness is being sought in connection with the disappearance of missing Isle of Wight man, Matthew Doyle.

Last week, Hampshire Constabulary issued an appeal to locate four fishermen who are believed to have seen the 40 year old on Yarmouth Pier.

Three of the men have been identified by police.

A bag of Matthew’s belongings was located on Yarmouth Pier on May 26.

A police statement said:

“Last week we appealed for the identities of four fishermen who we believe saw Matthew up until around 1.30am on Tuesday 26 May, on Yarmouth Pier.

“We have now identified three of these men, but we are still yet to identify the fourth man (pictured in the CCTV image).

“We are treating this man as a key witness, and would like to speak to him. If this is you, or you know who this man is, please get in touch.

“The last reported sighting of Matthew was on Monday May 25, and he was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

It is believed that he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm that evening.

“A bag of Matthew’s belongings was later located on Yarmouth Pier on 26 May.

“Matthew is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

“Our enquiries to locate him continue, so if you see him or think you may have seen him since Monday May 25, please call us on 101, quoting 44200187527.”



