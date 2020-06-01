Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat was tasked to a 31ft sailing vessel in difficulty to the west of Yarmouth Harbour last night (Sunday).

Yarmouth RNLI quickly located the casualty vessel just off Norton and a crew member was put on-board the boat to assess the situation. The single-handed sailor had lost the use of the tiller, causing the steering to fail.

The lifeboat crew – called at 10.27pm – established an alongside tow to escort the disabled yacht to the safety of Yarmouth harbour, where she was met by the Coastguard Rescue Team.

Yarmouth lifeboat returned to her berth and was ready for service at 11.50pm.

