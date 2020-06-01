Islanders are being urged to ‘help keep Isle of Wight businesses afloat’ by buying local produce.

A new campaign has been launched today (Monday), encouraging Islanders to ‘try something new’.

The ‘Let’s Buy Local’ project aims to get Islanders tucking into high quality food and drink – grown or made on our doorstep.

The scheme has been backed by the Island’s producers and farm shops, who have pulled out all the stops to keep us fed during the coronavirus crisis.

The campaign is being funded by Natural Enterprise, an economic and environmental charity based on the Isle of Wight.

It is a collaboration with Wight Marque, the food provenance scheme managed by The Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society, and Wordsandstuff.co.uk creative agency

based in Ventnor.

Graham Biss, MD of Natural Enterprise said:

“We’re so lucky here on the Island. Our local produce is world class and Islanders get their pick before anyone else. This means that we get to eat the tastiest fruit and veg, the freshest seafood and the most succulent meat. There are also so many artisan producers, who are really passionate about their creations. “Our challenge to you is to ‘try something new’. Try an Island product that you’ve never tried before. Just do it once a week, and you’ll soon be hooked. You’ll be treating your tastebuds, and helping local businesses too. So step up to the plate – your Island needs you!”

Through Wight Marque’s Facebook page, Islanders will be offered the chance to review products, try samples, get discounts, and share tips about any new discoveries.

Vanessa Langley, the Project Co-ordinator for Wight Marque, said:

“Let’s eat for our Island. I’m really excited about trying one new product a week, and can’t wait to hear how everyone gets on.”

Dan Burgess, who runs the I.O.W Espresso Company and Caffé Isola in Newport, is urging everyone to give it a go:

“You won’t just be buying a lovely cup of coffee or a packet of tea – you’ll be helping

local businesses to stay afloat and keeping the money going around the Island.”

Susie Sheldon, the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, is one of the many local figures supporting the campaign:

“What makes Island produce so special is the enthusiasm and the passion of the

people who produce it. “So many of our local businesses have made a huge effort for us during the crisis, so now I hope that people will continue to support them.”

Nuala Grandcourt uses local produce to makes her award-winning Wild Island dressings in

Newchurch:

“So many people benefit when you shop locally and the quality’s there for you too. The brilliant thing about local produce is that you can see it growing, so you can be sure of its

provenance. And you can taste the freshness – the taste is remarkable!”

Paul Griffin, a Partner at Briddlesford Lodge Farm Dairy, has been supplying fresh milk, cheese, butter and ready meals to Islanders throughout the lockdown.

The Farm even sourced toilet roll for their customers while there was a shortage. He said:

“When you shop locally, you’re supporting your rural economy and putting money back into the Isle of Wight. You’re protecting Isle of Wight jobs, and investing in the beautiful countryside, because without farming, the fields would revert to scrubland and you wouldn’t see livestock. “So let’s buy local! You’ll be supporting the Isle of Wight, you can feel good about yourself, and it tastes so good too!”





