Residents on the Isle of Wight are being urged to take their rubbish home after eating and drinking in public spaces.

A number of photos on social media show discarded food and drink packaging, with many public bins overflowing.

Leftover plastic, paper and bottles have been left in a number of places, including on the beaches in Sandown, Yaverland, Shanklin, Lake cliff top, Gurnard, Cowes and Priory Bay.

As COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease – allowing up to six people to meet in an outdoor space – areas are expected top become busier.

Teams from Island Roads have been working to clear the rubbish.

A member of the public told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It is such a shame to see so much rubbish being left. “People need to take responsibility to take their rubbish home. “We all need to respect our beaches and countryside.”

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.



