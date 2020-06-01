This year’s Toogether Festival – scheduled to take place on the Isle of Wight this summer – has been cancelled.

The event was due to happen on July 31-August 2 at Sandown Airport.

However, following Government COVID-19 guidelines, the event has been cancelled.

A statement on Facebook said:

“As we are all aware the Covid 19 outbreak has caused every major event in the UK/World to cancel. We have however waited as long as possible with hope that our event could still go ahead, after the latest guidance from the government, local authorities, our insurance provider, and more importantly thinking about you safety we are now in the unfortunate position of having to do the same.

“We will be changing the date to the same weekend of next year, these dates would be Friday 30th July to the evening of Sunday 1st August 2021.

“Whatever tickets you have purchased will be automatically carried over to next year, we are absolutely devastated about the event having to cancel but as I’m sure you understand it is impossible to go forward with the festival under these circumstances.”



