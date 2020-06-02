29 people have now died with coronavirus in Isle of Wight care homes.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, four new deaths were registered at care homes on the Island between May 15 and May 22.

33 people have now passed away in care homes, at home or in a hospice on the Island.

That is a rise of four since the last publication of statistics, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

ONS data records the number of deaths which occurred by May 22, but not registered until May 30. These figures differ from those produced daily by NHS England, which records hospital deaths.

Three people have died at home and one person has died at the hospice.

As of May 25, 38 people had died in St Mary’s Hospital. It means that 71 people have died with coronavirus on the Island.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says 35 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The latest analysis of deaths in England and Wales reveals the lowest number of fatalities for the last seven weeks.

12,288 deaths were registered in the week ending May 22.

That is 2,285 fewer than the week before, but more than 2,300 than what would normally be expected for this time of year.



