People on the Isle of Wight are being warned to take extra care on the water, after lifeboat and coastguard crews were called to a child on paddle board who had started to drift out to sea.

Sandown and Shanklin Lifeboat and Bembridge Coastguard were called to Culver Parade in Yaverland this morning (Tuesday).

A 12 year old girl was safely brought back to shore, after the alarm was raised with a 999 call.

Lifeboat Coxswain, Mark Birch, said:

“The sea can be very dangerous and deceiving, with the wind and current often much stronger than people think.

“My advice is that anyone on a paddle board or dingy people stay close to shore.

“If you do get into difficulty, always stay with the craft as it is much easier to spot.

“I’d also remind people to wear a lifejacket or a water safety device.”

HM Coastguard said:

“Just after 9.30am today (June 2) the Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team and the Sandown Independent Lifeboat responded to a 999 call reporting a child in difficulty on a paddle board off Yaverland Beach.

“The Sandown lifeboat brought the paddleboarder back to shore to be reunited with parents.”



