News updates from Beacon’s regular Central Wight council columnists:

News from Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox

MY MANTRA: ‘Personal Responsibility’ – Common Sense when going out. Two metres social distancing ‘where possible’; keep washing hands!

FACE MASKS: Many of you will be grateful for our raft of local stitchers who are keeping us safer by providing us with masks. I really am, Mary and Jean! x

TOILETS: A number of people (particularly couriers) have requested that toilets be made available. We took the decision to reopen Cowes toilets and have received a number of calls ‘relieved’ that they are open again. Personal responsibility when using them, and common sense!

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: As money becomes more tight, the CAB is holding more online consultations. Are you struggling by not being able to see someone from CAB face to face?Let me know and I can feed back. PLEASE don’t bury the debt ­— you will feel better once you have got help and support.

COWES PLACE PLAN: This is a vital piece of work which would have been done in workshops; if you think anything of our town PLEASE take the time to complete the survey. www.arc-consulting.co.uk/cn-place-plan/ Many thanks!

GPS- DENTISTS- HOSPITAL: I have raised a number of questions over the reopening for appointments on all. I await to hear from NHS and CCG! Will keep you posted.

FUNERALS: The IWC can now provide Live Streaming from funerals at the crematorium. This enables people to still feel part of the service. Maximum number of 10 people are currently permitted — immediate family. I have asked if we could stand on the lawns etc, but was told by the MP ’NO, not allowed to break national guidelines on funerals and gatherings’.

MAINLAND VISITORS: Still receiving complaints over peoples hearsay and perception that we are being swamped with mainland visitors. MP Bob Seeley will personally report people if you would like to get in touch.

POLICE: Still receiving reports that people are struggling with reporting crime and getting police to attend. I am reliably informed the quickest way to get a response is online. www.hampshire.police.uk

RELUCTANT GARDENER: Not sure about you, but I have become a very reluctant gardener during this time of isolation. However, after quite literally blood, sweat, painful joints I can now enjoy the fruits of the work. How have you all coped?

SCHOOL REOPENING: An awful lot of concern here. Especially grandparents. They have not seen their grandchildren in months, and yet they are the one supposed to drop off and pick up on school runs? This has been raised a couple of times with the MP. The main concern is reception years — grandparents would rather the children wait until September. What are your thoughts…?

KEEPING IN TOUCH: Don’t forget many people suffering at not being able to meet and interact. I was very heartened when I saw so many neighbours, whilst out walking dogs during the clap for key workers on Thursday, I am sure everyone felt better for the chat. If you can afford it, please call friends and neighbours.

RECEIVED FROM ONE OF MY RESIDENTS: “I want you to do me a MAHOOSIVE SHOUT OUT for the fantastic staff at the mobile testing unit please! It’s like a furnace up there in the heat/sun and they are all kitted up with their protective gear, helping poor sods who are scared to death stuck in the hot cars doing testing today! Please pass on my eternal gratitude and astonishment at how well they are doing.”

Just thought it was nice to receive so please pass on to those working in sweltering temperatures.

As always please keep in touch, [email protected] I am having regular zoom meetings with MP, Town Council, Lord Lieutenant, and the voluntary sector so if you have concerns get in touch. Stay safe, stay alert, and practise common sense and ‘personal responsibility’.

……………………………………………………………………………..

News from Cllr Paul Fuller

Councillor for Cowes West and Gurnard.

Environmental Matters

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, there has been an increase to me of complaints about barking dogs, garden bonfires and D.I.Y related noise. Please, if you have any lockdown projects that will affect neighbours let them know in advance. This can often help in the long term.

Supporting Health and Care Workers

I continue to talk to health and care workers about a number of matters. One issue that I have taken up, and am in full support of is ensuring those on the frontline receive the support they need and deserve. This includes the supply of Personal Protection Equipment and Testing.

Jordan Culvert, Gurnard

Following concerns raised, Southern Water have been brilliant in their monitoring of damaged outfalls and its effect on the River Jordan. Thank you to all concerned!

Speeding, Rolls Hill

The police have advised that the drink drive incident which occurred during the winter has been dealt with by the courts. In the meantime, traffic speeds continue to be monitored.

Annual Reports.

Annual Reports have been delivered to residents. In addition to reports over 300 Coronavirus Volunteer and Help Leaflets were circulated to those residents living in outlying areas. Please let me know if you have not received yours.

SailGP 2020

SailGP 20 has been postponed in light of Covid-19. Organisers have advised the event will return in 2021.

Green Lanes?

During lockdown, I’ve sought advice on better use of highway space to allow safe cycling and walking and am discussing suggestions with Cowes Town Council.



