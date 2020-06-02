New traffic arrangements will come into force from next Monday (8 June), as the next phase of controversial St Mary ’s Roundabout works move ahead.

The Isle of Wight council says the project has been revised due to the coronavirus pandemic, and cancellation of the Isle of Wight Festival.

From Monday (8), the one-way (eastbound) system on Forest Road will be reintroduced. It will be in place until late August.

It says work to Parkhurst Road, north of St Mary’s roundabout at the hospital frontage, is nearing completion though.

However, final surfacing cannot be scheduled until completion of Southern Water diversion works which have been delayed.

St Mary’s Roundabout work changes

Works on Medina Way on the southbound exit from St Mary ’s roundabout, the bus link to Hunnyhill and to connect Forest Road to Parkhurst Road will now be brought forward while our roads are quieter.

’s roundabout, the bus link to Hunnyhill and to connect Forest Road to Parkhurst Road will now be brought forward while our roads are quieter. One-way (eastbound) system on Forest Road will be reintroduced from Monday (8).

A westbound diversion will be in place via Medina Way/ St Georges Approach/Trafalgar Road/Carisbrooke Road/Gunville Road.

Georges Approach/Trafalgar Road/Carisbrooke Road/Gunville Road. Temporary parking restrictions will once again be put in place in Carisbrooke Road.

The council says that once this is completed, attention will shift to introducing a signal-controlled junction in place of St Mary’s roundabout and improvements to Hunnyhill.

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“We recognise that each phase of these works brings a different set of challenges for motorists to negotiate. “However, the fact we are able to undertake this new phase at a time when our roads are quieter and during a period now available due to the unfortunate cancellation of the festival means the impact will be reduced. “We hope that the maps and information that we are publishing in advance will help people to plan their essential journeys and we remain grateful for everyone’s continued patience as we progress this important junction improvement scheme.”

Kevin Burton, Island Roads network manager, paid tribute to the construction crews and supply chain partners who had amended their practices so work on the project could continue safely during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said:

“Companies like Crown Park and Wight Building Materials have worked sensibly and innovatively in the past few weeks to enable us to keep making progress on this major scheme. “That we are still on track to be able to embark on this new phase is, in the circumstances, a major achievement.”

Information of the new traffic arrangements on the next phase will be displayed on information boards along the affected route and by social media.



