200 people have now had coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, according to official figures.

Public Health England has released its daily confirmed case numbers. The figure had stood at 199.

As first reported by Isle of Wight Radio earlier today (Tuesday), 71 people have now died with the illness.

38 of those deaths have been recorded at St Mary’s Hospital. Where as, 33 people have now passed away in community settings.

It is thought that the Island’s ‘R Number’ sits at 0.42.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says 35 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.



