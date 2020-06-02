Charges to park in Isle of Wight Council car parks and on-street will return this month (June).

The local authority suspended charges due to the coronavirus outbreak when people were only allowed out to exercise once a day.

Isle of Wight Council Leader, Dave Stewart, confirmed charges will return this month – but key workers won’t have to pay.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Cllr Stewart said:

“With people now able to visit beaches, parks and other environmentally-friendly locations on the Island, we have decided it is time to reintroduce some arrangements.

“The reinstatement of parking charges will begin to help our financial recovery process.

“Car parking for key workers will remain free.

“These measures will come into force on June 8 and signage will apply once again.”



