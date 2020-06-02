Boat owners are being encouraged to ‘enjoy’ a day trip or short stay to Cowes, despite warnings that visitors should ‘stay away’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cowes Harbour Commission’s (CHC) visitor moorings are now open as of today (Tuesday).

It comes despite the Isle of Wight Council and the Island’s cross-Solent ferry operators urging tourists to ‘stay away’.

The owner of Sandown Airport has already told Isle of Wight Radio that any visitors to the airport are required to stay on site and not visit any other parts of the Island.

Government guidance says Islanders are now able drive distances for unlimited exercise, but public transport should only be used where there is no other option.

Restrictions also state we should not travel somewhere if there are plans to stay overnight.

CHC’s board of commissioners held a meeting yesterday evening (Monday) and agreed to allow both daytime visiting boats and short stay visiting boats at CHC visitor moorings.

There will be no Overnight Moorings for the foreseeable future, however.

Cowes Harbour Commission says it has been consulting regularly with local stakeholder groups and businesses and has been working towards a coordinated approach to easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Cowes Harbour.

It says it recognises that individual marinas and mooring facilities will be making their own decisions about when and how to reopen.

Cowes Harbour Commission’s initial policy was focused on a ‘safe return to family local boating in Cowes’.

It says it was balancing a cautious approach to safeguard the Isle of Wight, with the need to stay in line with the opening up of other harbours and marinas, and following UK Government guidance.

For Cowes Yacht Haven and East Cowes Marina, boat users are advised to contact the marina.

Isle of Wight Radio has approached the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.



