A man seriously injured in a crash on the Isle of Wight – who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving – has been de-arrested.

Police were called to a crash between a Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes Sprinter on the Military Road, near Compton, on Sunday (May 31).

Officers arrested a 43 year old man from Dundee, Scotland on suspicion of drink driving.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at 3.54pm on 31 May to reports of a collision on Military Road, Compton, between a black Volkswagen Polo and a green Mercedes Sprinter van.

“The driver of the Polo, a 43-year-old man from Dundee, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was subsequently taken to St Mary’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are serious but not life threatening.

“He was de-arrested while he remains in hospital and blood procedures continue in relation to the alleged drink driving.”



