News updates from Beacon’s regular East Wight council columnists:

News from Cllr Wayne Whittle

I’m writing this report during week 8 of lockdown so forgive me if anything I write is already out of date by publishing, as things tend to change very quickly.

At the IW Council, the once two weekly cabinet meetings have increased to three per week as we have had to make swift decisions to keep up to speed with daily changes that see our officers and directors re-assigned and working hard delivering Government-authorised support initiatives and by delivering things in a new way, locally that support our residents, businesses and charitable sector, via Hubs, business grants, housing, mental health, care etc.

Leisure centres, museums, libraries and many Council facilities had to close, with parking becoming free in some locations.

Was pleased to see the tip finally re-open.

In Ryde, the Town Council team have worked long hours with Aspire and volunteers delivering medicine and food to support our local residents who have found themselves confined to their homes.

Zoe Thompson, Chair of Ryde Business Association has delivered regular information bulletins and updates supporting and advising our local businesses on obtaining Government small business grants and employee furlough support and keeping them up to date on frequent changes in Government policy. She has been working on a recovery plan for our High Street and Town via temporary interventions to aid safer social distancing measures in getting around town as more of our non-essential retailers and businesses begin to open.

I’m proud to have witnessed everyone pulling together as a community to help one another through these challenging, dangerous and uncertain times.

During lockdown, whilst unable to work weekends anymore, I’ve had the opportunity to walk around Ryde and its surrounding countryside and really appreciate what a beautiful place we are blessed to live in, the air and water has been the cleanest and clearest I’ve ever seen.

To say the way we live our life has changed is an understatement and I feel that some of the new ways we have found to interact and work (if we can) will become the norm, like Skype, Teams and Zoom online meetings and working more from home.

Was pleased to hear about new Government funding to encourage more cycling and walking and hope we can make good use of it on our Island and town.

The sand is finally being cleared from around the harbour arm along with gardens, roads and pavements, sand will be dragged back from the slipways and sea walls as an attempt to prevent it blowing from the beach again, obviously the North Easterly and North Westerly winds don’t help.

Our lovely Ryde flower beds should be planted by the time you read this, as some lockdown restrictions are loosened and we are able to stay out longer and appreciate our public realm.

Would like to thank everyone who downloaded the NHS Covid 19 app and if your yet to do so, follow the link www.covid19.nhs.uk

There is also a new online Isle of Wight Community Mental Health Support Hub, can follow the link www.iwmentalhealth.co.uk

News from Cllr Michael Murwill

I hope that you and your family continue to keep safe and healthy. Everyone’s actions have helped to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus in our communities. As we have now moved to the next phase in the fight against Coronavirus, we must continue to stay alert, control the virus and, in doing so, save lives.

Please continue to follow the latest Government advice Full guidance for staying alert and safe (social distancing), provided by GOV.UK (updated 11th May 2020).

The Council has worked swiftly to support qualifying Island businesses with Government grant support and widely promote the NHS COVID-19 app which is being tested on the Island. If you have not already done so, please download the app at www.covid19.nhs.uk

Business Grants

As at 21st May more than 3,679 Island businesses have so far received grants totalling £41.995 million.

There are still businesses who may potentially qualify but have not yet provided their details for direct payment. The Isle of Wight Council (IWC) estimate over 1,000 businesses have not applied who might be eligible for a grant. If you have an eligible business (or know of someone who has) make sure you apply!

The online application form can be found at www.iow.gov.uk/covid19_businessadvice

The government scheme includes:

⦁ small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief;

⦁ grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value of more than £15,000 and less than £51,000;

⦁ grant funding of £10,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value of £15,000 and under.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs)

⦁ As from 25th May, Islanders have been able to take more items to the HWRCs for recycling, but trips must still be essential (if your waste or recycling cannot be stored at home safely or disposed of safely by other means, such as your kerbside or bulky waste collection or garden waste subscription).

⦁ Vans, trailers and pickup trucks can access the sites, with the appropriate permits. The one-way system on Briddlesford Road has now been lifted — but the temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in force.

⦁ In order to maintain social distancing measures, protecting residents and staff, entry to the recycling centres is by pre-booked appointment only. Visit www.iwight.com/hwrcbooking to book a slot.

⦁ The recycling sites will accept all the usual items except general ‘black bag’ waste (i.e. nappies, sanitary waste and cigarette butts etc), which people should continue to put out as part of their kerbside collection.

Assistance during Coronavirus

Should you need help, please telephone the IWC Coronavirus helpline 01983 823 600 available between 09:00-17:00, seven days a week or go to the IWC Coronavirus website, which also outlines the Government current restrictions: www.iow.gov.uk/Council/OtherServices/Public-Health-Coronavirus-COVID-19/Advice1

Island residents can now also access mental health support and advice online via a new Isle of Wight Community Mental Health Support Hub. Please visit www.iwmentalhealth.co.uk for more information.

Meetings

IWC meetings will recommence in June. To ensure safety, meetings will be held virtually running online via Microsoft Teams and test meetings have been held in advance of this.

Agendas* for forthcoming meetings will be available for public viewing five working days before the meeting. They can be accessed electronically via the links below or can be viewed in the Customer Service Centre at County Hall, Newport.

News from Cllr Charles Chapman

Like so many of us, I’m not certain how to start this newsletter, but want to add my thanks and appreciation of all those people who are working on the front line, plus those supporting this work; those who are keeping strong and those staying home and when out, ‘distancing’ themselves when exercising or shopping. I would also like to add an additional note here as a couple of my constituents and friends have died recently of non-related Covid-19 illnesses. The courage and strength of their partners and friends has been amazing; then they have had to face the ordeal of a funeral without the support of friends and family. When we are able, in the near future, we will join with family and friends to remember them and support their loved ones. I expect that such services will be held in many places all over the country.

The Island has been chosen to download an ‘app’ which might help us find a way out of this predicament. I have had several worried emails and phone calls about the veracity of such a programme. I, myself, have had many concerns and questions about such a programme. After much deliberation and soul searching I have come to the conclusion that we need to get behind this programme and deal with our ‘concerns’ when the dust has died down. In the short term it may be our only way safely out of our predicament.

The younger members of my family are still out volunteering. From food deliveries to procuring scrubs for front line workers, it’s been a stressful time. The youngest, like so many of the Island primary age children, have made drawings, posters and even a mural in support the NHS and front line workers. This helps to keeps them involved and in touch. If we are scared, think how they must be feeling! Childline has been inundated with calls from children and young people who are stressed and possibly are in danger. It’s up to us, the wider community, to support and care for our neighbours in any way we can without endangering ourselves or others.

On Friday myself, Chair of Royal British Legion (Ryde), the Mayor and a Representative Branch Member, all using social distancing (in compliance) laid wreaths at the Ryde with so few there, it was most poignant. The overwhelming loss of those people, many of them still in their teens and twenties, who died for us so that we can live in a democracy was all consuming and never felt so real. More so, than at any other memorial service that I have attended since World War 2. I thank everyone who wanted to be there, but couldn’t be, that includes our ‘Royal British Legion Standard Bearer’, who always faithfully marks such occasions. Prayers were said both for past sacrifices and for present day ones.

Lastly spare a thought for the very, very small businesses on the Island and particularly those in Ryde and its surrounding areas. These people are not and I repeat, appear not getting the Government support grants they desperately need to stay afloat, they, for various reasons, often bureaucratic ones, fall between the cracks. But they provide our local communities with much needed, essential local services, that we can afford to use. I am lobbying as hard as I can for such groups as we need them in our communities, because they are our communities. We are known as a nation of ‘shopkeepers’ that also includes, the small garage on the corner, mobile services, delivery folks, cleaners, dog walkers etc etc. If big businesses are able to ‘strike’ deals with the Government to keep them afloat, then the rest of our business community, who pay their taxes, collect the VAT, do what is often regarded as Government work by filling in the red tape involved, often at night after a full days work, as they can’t afford corporate lawyers, should not be denied help because they don’t fit the boxes created by civil servants!

For the first time in over thirty years that I haven’t walked my Ward! Even when I was off sick two years ago with a crushed vertebrae I managed to get my family to walk my Ward and then drive me, by car to various ‘hot spots’. I feel as though I have let my Ward down, but you know my number and although it’s impossible to meet up, please be aware that your priorities are mine and that, even in present day circumstances, I will do my best for our community.

Take care and keep strong!

News from Cllr Karen Lucioni

Throughout the period of lockdown, I have continued to assist those in need across Ryde. Queueing for essential food and medicine for those who are the vulnerable in our community. It is a priority. Equally listening and talking with some conversations going late into the evening. I have supported residents and so have many others which Ryde can be proud of, the care and support which residents, businesses, voluntary/third sector, and Ryde Town Council working alongside the Isle of Wight Council have given. I wish to personally thank all those who have volunteered to be part of Ryde Town Council initiative with over 200 wonderful residents also playing their part. THANK YOU EVERYONE.

I think one thing we have learnt from this sad and unprecedented time is that ‘our community cares’ and I hope that the lessons learnt by myself and others are not forgotten but utilised and enhanced. Government, councils, and others have successfully pulled support together in a matter of weeks…These swift actions have enabled us to support those in need.

Whilst working in the community in my keyworker role, I have noticed wonderful displays of art/craft in gardens, on doors and in windows, proving that talent and imagination has not been left to one side during lockdown. As many of you know, I am active on social media and through this I keep in touch with many of you. A new phenomenon is the arrival of artistic contributions. I am now bringing forward an idea whereby works of art and craft during this period within Ryde can exhibited for the rest of our community to see and appreciate. I would love all age groups to be involved, this can include stories, poems, carnival pieces or anything you have created in your time in lockdown. Please contact me as we need a real community-wide contribution from the young to the not-so-young.

I am happy to say that the planting in the town has taken place and is it is looking wonderful, I also know that Mike Fitt (Ryde resident and Chair of the Royal Parks Guild) has pulled together with a group of volunteers to assist with the planting on the seafront so that the plants are not lost this year. Thank you, Mike, and everyone who volunteered for this, you are all amazing.

The one fact I am certain of, is that throughout this time we have shown our resilience and I am proud to be part of our wonderful Ryde community.

My thanks also go to many other agencies who have supported me and in turn residents, Police, Island Roads, Amey, Aspire, Ryde Town Council staff and others, too many to name.

I know that we have missed many of our summer events this year, however I look forward with optimism that in the future these vibrant and exciting times will come again for us to share.

If you would like to contact me please always feel you can contact me via social media by using my name, email [email protected] or phone 07506930109.

My love to you all, stay safe.

Karen

