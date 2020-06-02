Investigations are continuing into what caused a serious flat fire in Newport.
Multiple crews from across the Island were called to Pyle Street just before 10am yesterday (10am).
A woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was flown to hospital.
The fire service confirmed its fire dog, Hoodie, has been assisting police at the scene of the incident.
Hoodie assisting @iwightfire @Hants_fire Investigators and @HantsPolice CSI at a fire scene in Newport.#inspirationalLabrador pic.twitter.com/YptOUC0UOM
— Hampshire Fire Dogs (@HantsFireDogs) June 1, 2020