Investigations are continuing into what caused a serious flat fire in Newport.

Multiple crews from across the Island were called to Pyle Street just before 10am yesterday (10am).

Fire on Pyle Street in Newport.

A woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was flown to hospital.

The fire service confirmed its fire dog, Hoodie, has been assisting police at the scene of the incident.



