This year’s Isle of Wight Garlic Festival has been cancelled.

The event, now in its 37th year will take place in 2021, on August 21 and 22.

All stall holder bookings and show tickets for this years show will be valid for next year’s event.

Event Chair, David Holmes, said:

“The safety of visitors, traders and volunteers has to be our priority. Some weeks ago, we joined with other Island festival organisers in a meeting with the MP, hoping for clear government advice but it was not to be.

“We’ve hoped and waited long enough and have little choice but to cancel this year’s Garlic Festival.”

Event organiser, Laura Stocker, added:

“We are all immensely proud of our festival and know the thousands of locals and visitors, many of whom came to the Island specially to attend each year will be hugely disappointed, just as we are.

“However, with just 12 weeks until show day, there seems to be no other choice but to cancel for 2020. No-one knows when large gatherings will be permitted – but it seems unlikely to be by August.

“In just over a years’ time we will be back, with an incredibly special show. Work has already started, we have some big names in mind for the theatre kitchen, the arena and music stage.

“Thank you to everyone for bearing with us in recent weeks as we waited and hoped for Government clarification, but it just wasn’t to be for 2020, stay safe everyone, see you next year!”



