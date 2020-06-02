Four groups of Isle of Wight volunteers have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the equivalent of an individual being awarded an MBE.

The award is the highest a voluntary group can receive in the Uk and aims to recognise outstanding work by groups which benefit their local communities.

The winners this year on the Island are Isle of Wight Music Dance and Drama Festival, Isle of Wight Multiple Sclerosis, Royal Isle of Wight County Show and Vectis Radio.

The Music Dance and Drama Festival has just celebrated its 91st year, with 3700 entries in over 400 classes, operating in six venues in three towns.

The County Show has also been around for a very long time, dating back to 1874, and celebrated its 120th show last year.

The volunteers were recognised for their great work in revitalising the show over the last 7 years, thus contributing to the growth of the Island rural economy.

Graham Biss, County Show Chairman said:

‘On behalf of the many volunteers and supporters who contribute so much towards

the show I am delighted all their hard work and commitment has been recognised. We are honoured to receive this award.’

Isle of Wight Multiple Sclerosis was set up over 40 years ago, moving to its current premises in Shanklin in 2009; the group is highly successful in supporting, both emotionally and financially, those suffering from MS together with their families.

Group Chair Paul Brading said:

‘I am absolutely delighted that all the great work everyone in the Group does has been recognised with this amazing award. I want to thank all the Volunteers, our Shop Manager, and my fellow committee members for their commitment to help make a difference to the many Islanders who suffer from MS, and their wider family group.’

Vectis Radio was established 10 years ago and was recognised for its support of local charities and for their excellent 4Ps training programme for young people with learning difficulties, which enables them to present, promote, produce and make podcasts.

The Island winners are amongst only 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The number of nominations has increased year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2 June – the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Representatives of our winning groups will receive their awards from Susie Sheldon, Her

Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, later this summer; and two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Susie Sheldon said:

‘I am delighted that the brilliant work of these groups has been recognised, and I have been so impressed with their unceasing and tireless efforts to improve the lives of others. The fact that the Isle of Wight has won 20 Queen’s Awards in the last 6 years, underlines our community’s strong commitment to voluntary work and service.’





