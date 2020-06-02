A person has died in Merstone, on the main Sandown-Newport cycle track.

Police confirmed they attended the scene last night (Monday).

Officers say the death appears to be an unexpected medical issue and is not being treated as suspicious.

The cycle track has reopened.

On Facebook, Isle of Wight Police said:

“I can confirm that we did deal with the passing of a member of the public on Merstone Cycle Track earlier (Mon).

“It appears to be an unexpected medical issue and we are not treating this as suspicious. Our thoughts are with their family. The cycle track has reopened.”



