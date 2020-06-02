News updates from Beacon’s regular South Wight council columnists:

News from Cllr Ian Ward BEM

COUNCILLOR FOR SANDOWN SOUTH. CABINET MEMBER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE & TRANSPORT

I hope you are all keeping well and staying safe. I hope this report from Paul, and I will go some way in keeping you in touch with what going on locally. Since last month’s report a huge number of things seemed to have happened and life seems as busy as ever despite being in lockdown. The IW Council has converted totally to online meetings for day-to-day business and we will shortly restart formal meetings online as well.

LOCKDOWN ISSUES

The lockdown has raised various questions from residents which I have been able to answer. I have helped three businesses who wanted to claim support from one of the various schemes offered by the Government. Another question was how do people who have been designated as ‘Shielded’, claim their entitlement to a food package if they do not have a computer, well they can ring 0800 0288327. Paul Brading was able to help me answer a question about how parents can claim free school meals as their financial position declined because of their limited income. The answer is for the parent to contact their child’s school who have the responsibility to process their claim.

SANDOWN FREE FOOD BANK – SUPPORTING THE VULNERABLE

The Sandown Free Food Bank situated at Sandown Station is run by Dot Perrett (pictured) and her Partner, Frank. With the help of several volunteers, Dot and Frank use their own car to visit supermarkets and other stores to ask them for any surplus food, luckily the supermarkets and stores are very generous and keep them well supplied with basic items. In addition to having food laid out on display for those in need to help themselves Dot, Frank and other volunteers also deliver food to those who are housebound. If you can help by donating food, money or time please contact Dot by email: [email protected]

Dorothy also fundraises to be able to buy items that are harder to come-by. I recently put forward two bids, one to the IW Council for £2000 from a government grant, and another bid to Wight Aid for £500; both of which I’m pleased to say were successful and will help to support the foodbank at this crucial time to support our vulnerable residents.

SANDOWN REGENERATION PROJECTS – THE FUTURE IS A BIT UNCERTAIN

Many of our senior IW Council officers have moved into other roles to help the Island cope with the Coronavirus epidemic and other associated matters. Unfortunately, their change of focus means that regeneration work is on a backburner until things get back to some degree of normality. Fortunately, the planning applications for the Town Hall and Pier Street Toilets have already been submitted so they are already in the planning process. However, the council has used so much money supporting people they may not be able to proceed with projects until its finances recover. Worryingly, perhaps similar cash flow issues may apply to private investors who may have to delay investments.

WASTE ISSUES – WE MUST RECYCLE

Recycling & Waste Separation – Some residents seem to have a problem in sorting their rubbish into the correct coloured bins or bags. I get complaints that the waste collectors have not taken their waste away on bin collection days. They claim that black bins are not big enough for their home’s worth of rubbish. I invariably find that they have not separated out the re-cyclable waste into their Green bin or bag. Unfortunately, some dump their excessive black bags around litter bins, which then get ripped open by animals and the waste spread around the pavement and road.

News from Cllr Paul Brading

Email: [email protected] Telephone: 07719174690

The country is dealing with extraordinary times, we have all followed Government guidance no matter how tough it has been, and hopefully we now seeing signs of lockdown being lifted very cautiously, safely, and in a sensible manner. I am grateful for everyone in Lake that has helped a neighbour or friend, and really shown the spirit and true value of local communities.

Schools in the Bay

During this Coronavirus crisis all schools in the Bay area, and indeed across the whole Island, have remained open for vulnerable children and children of key workers. I have been incredibly impressed at how all school staff have adapted to a new way of working, delivering lessons and work virtually, alongside innovative ways of keeping in touch with students. Following the recent announcement of some lifting of lockdown measures, a phased reopening of schools is planned, but only if completely safe to do so for staff and students, after strict requirements have been met. The safety of everyone is of paramount importance and cannot be overlooked.

Lake Issues

With the current suspension of Lake Parish Council meetings the proposals for the potential development of the New Road toilets is obviously on hold until the required public consultation can first take place. With regards to local planning issues the appeal decision on the Enforcement case regarding the Land behind Premier Inn is expected in late May, and on another matter I am pleased to report that all the new trees and shrubs have now been planted as required at the rear of the Spithead Estate.

I am also looking into signage needed for Shanklin Cemetery after a visitor sadly missed a funeral recently; arranging the cutting of the overgrown bushes on Lake slipway, as currently impossible to socially distance on the well-used path; and several other residents’ concerns.

The main message for everyone is stay safe, stay alert, and please contact me if there is any help and support you need.

News updates from Cllr Debbie Andre

Sandown North County Councillor

Tel: 07948 757977

Email: [email protected]

FB: debbieandre4sandown

Last month as I sat at my desk at home, I was writing about the speed and impact of the implementation measures that we found ourselves being instructed to adhere to. Whilst we are still very much in the progressive stages of this pandemic, our thoughts are now turning to the recovery and what form that might take.

A recent survey revealed that 87% of the UK population think that we will emerge from this crisis being kinder to one another. There have certainly been numerous kind acts happening within our towns and villages across the Island. In fact, without our communities stepping up and organising small armies of volunteers, many of our more vulnerable residents would have been left without a vital lifeline to give them the support that they needed to keep them safe. But what happens next when our trusted volunteers are no longer available because they will, inevitably, return to their day jobs as businesses start to reopen in the weeks to come?

However, it’s not just our known volunteers who have been supporting those who need to self-isolate to keep themselves safe, there are many friends, family members and neighbours who have been looking out for our communities. These are the ones who will “bridge the gap” until we are all safe to leave our homes and live a normal life, whatever that ‘new normal’ might be. There are also many charities and organisations who were reaching out to the vulnerable long before this pandemic hit, who have been working tirelessly throughout and will continue to serve our communities long after the pandemic has run its course.

I’m very grateful to everyone who has continued to contact me with various concerns over the past few weeks. With a rapidly changing situation, it’s been quite challenging to be able to advise accurately, but I continue to keep up to date by a variety of means and try to respond promptly. I want to do everything I can to support our wonderful Sandown Community.

As we are now getting used to the ‘new normal’, there has been a focus on mental health issues, and quite rightly so. I would urge anyone who is struggling, to seek help as soon as possible. Specially trained mental health advisers are now available through the central hub number 823600, along with the existing support services.

There has been a lot of publicity surrounding the launch of the Covid19 App on the Island and I fully support this trial. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, please go to www.covid19.nhs.uk on your smartphone. We can all help to protect each other by downloading the App and taking our phones with us when we leave our homes, but staying within the recommended guidelines of social distancing at all times.

There is much talk about certain year groups returning to schools at the beginning of June. By the time that you read this, some classes may have started back. I have been extremely impressed by both the speed at which our local schools have adapted to the crisis and also by the superb structured timetables that have been provided to parents to enable home schooling to be so successful in keeping the progress of learning moving forward. Our teachers have worked incredibly hard both in school, with those pupils who needed to attend physically, and in providing such a comprehensive programme digitally to those studying at home.

I look forward to the time when our local businesses will be reopening and hope that as many as possible are able to access the Government funding that has been made available.

Please call the council helpline number, 01983 823600, if you need support with shopping, collecting a prescription, or if you are struggling to cope. Alternatively, please call me or email me using the above contact details if you need help or support in any way. Sadly, I’m not able to meet with you personally at my monthly Councillor surgery, but will reinstate this as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Also, Cllr Heather Humby is available on 01983 402024 or at [email protected] and will also resume her weekly Councillor Surgery at Sandown Library when the restrictions are lifted.

Thank you all for the many expressions of support that I have received.

