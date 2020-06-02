A staff member has been threatened in a robbery at a shop in Cowes today (Tuesday).

Police were called to Rashley’s Premier Express in Park Road, just after 12pm.

A quantity of cash was stolen in the incident, but later found in a hedge.

A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at 12.04pm with reports of a robbery at Rashley’s in Park Road, Cowes.

“A member of staff was threatened and cash was taken. The cash was subsequently located by police in a hedge.

“Officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Gurnard nearby, in Moorgreen Road, on suspicion of robbery.

“He remains in custody at this time.”



