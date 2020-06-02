News updates from Beacon’s regular West Wight council columnists:

News from Cllr Steve Hastings

Lynnbottom and Afton Open Again by Appointment Only

Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household Waste Recycling Centres are now open, by appointment only at present, booked online in order to protect residents and operatives alike.

National Overview

The Waste Industry Safety and Heath Forum (WISH) issued a third Covid-19 best practice guidance note update on the 23 April, including advice on returning to HWRC’s business as normal in a phased approach. The advice document makes clear that “whatever the changes made, resumption of services needs careful consideration and planning. Waste management operators, and their clients, should start to plan in advance now for the resumption of services and returning to ‘business as usual’, or at least more normal services.”

WISH advise the following measures should be considered before any resumption of suspended services:

⦁ Phased resumption, such as not resuming all services at the same time

⦁ Any additional resources required to tackle any backlog

⦁ Communication with the public regarding the resumption of services, how this will be handled and any restrictions which will be in place

⦁ For commercial waste collections, close communication with customers and clients to ensure that as they reopen services can be resumed in an orderly and safe manner

Key Considerations

In providing for HWRCs to reopen there are a number of factors which needed to be considered:

⦁ Ensure the needs of residents are met in a safe and measured approach

⦁ Protect the health and wellbeing of staff operating the HWRCs

⦁ Protect the safety of the highway network

⦁ Receive waste in compliance with both

⦁ The waste hierarchy; and

⦁ By environmental risk factor

⦁ Compliance with essential Travel Restrictions

⦁ Compliance with 2 metre social distancing

Site Rules for Social Distancing

⦁ Only 1 adult per vehicle may exit and unload

⦁ Residents must always remain 2 metres from each other and staff

⦁ Residents must wear appropriate clothing for the activity they are undertaking. E.g. flat closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, gloves if needed

⦁ Residents should not attend site if they have symptoms of Covid-19

⦁ First aid on site will be limited due to social distancing, staff have a right to refuse first aid if they believe it will put them at risk

⦁ Follow indicated safe walking routes

⦁ Only use open bays/skips

⦁ Staff will not assist with unloading (unless all vehicle occupants over 18 are disabled)

⦁ Staff will not unload on behalf of householders.

⦁ Verbal and physical abuse will not be tolerated and may result in a ban from site.

Waste Streams Accepted

The sites will open to support resident with wastes they cannot set out at the kerbside. In the first instance only the following waste streams will be accepted

⦁ Garden waste

⦁ Asbestos and plasterboard with a permit ONLY (plus booking slot).

⦁ Electrical and Electronic Waste (no larger than an under-counter fridge)

⦁ Batteries

⦁ Wood (man made and natural)

⦁ Hard Plastics

NO general waste, no black sacks, rubble, soil or DIY waste will be accepted on site.

Traffic Management

Internal:

Social distancing measures will mean changes to the number of vehicles allowed into each of the sites at one time and the way in which they park.

All Sites

⦁ Residents to maintain 6ft distance from each other and staff at all times.

⦁ Vehicles to park in alternate numbered bays only

⦁ Cars, MPVs and 4x4s only

⦁ No vans, trailers or pickup trucks in the household areas

⦁ Residents to only walk in areas indicated safe

COVID-19 App.

Have you got the App yet?

More than 50 per cent of Isle of Wight residents have downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app that is being trialled here, the Government has revealed.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said more than 70,000 people had downloaded the software on the island, which has a population of 141,000.

He said: “There are now over half the residents of the Isle of Wight, where this is being tested out, who have downloaded the tracking app for the first time, or, in total, rather the actual number is 72,300.”

The app launched on a trial basis for some key workers on the Island recently before being rolled out to all residents later. Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged residents on the Island not to relax social distancing measures despite its rollout.

This is so far a good result and personally I never doubted that residents of the Island would step up and download the app.

Virtual meetings

As the lockdown continues for now the Council is planning to organise some official Council meetings virtually on Microsoft Teams.

Upcoming in June will be Scrutiny, Cabinet and Full Council meetings.

Council Reserves

It has been noticeable recently as this administration built up our reserves to around £12m (with minimum allowable £7m) and some members called at budget time for us to spend some of our reserves that we took the right decision to hold onto the fund for unforeseen emergencies, which is just where we now find ourselves through the COVID-19 emergency.

I am very pleased now that we took this decision as we would have been bankrupt by now and being administered by Government Administrators with a section 114 notice under the Local Government Finance Act 1988 if we hadn’t been prudent and kept our reserves in place.

Our excellent Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, Cabinet Member for Resources who has vast experience both as a Councillor and an Officer in the past, pushed this decision hard and we should all be grateful that he did.

Devolution?

I can’t help wondering as we come out of lockdown and assess our position going forward to recovery if we on the Island should be looking to devolution again.

Perhaps a whole new deal should be looked at that supports the Island and gains Government funding as a devolved region.

I am not sure the previous deal would have given the Island what it needs in support and finance but maybe we should start the negotiations again as it is clear that is the direction Government want us to go in.

Maybe we should be looking towards Hampshire County Council for a deal as we already have a number of cooperation deals with them.

I will leave that thought with you for now and lets see what happens as we come out of this situation as an Island, a region and indeed a country.

I wish you all well and stay safe.

With very best wishes,

Steve

Councillor Steve Hastings



