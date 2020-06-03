The annual Pier 2 Pier Swim, between Sandown and Shanklin, has been cancelled.

The IOW Marlins Masters Swim Club says it has taken the difficult decision to halt the swim this year – due to take place on August 1 – due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bob Cooper, Safety Officer and Chair of the IOW Marlins, said:

“This has been a very difficult decision to make as we had an entry of 150 swimmers, with 120 of them coming from the mainland, and I know that several of them had booked accommodation to stay over and enjoy the Island.

“Unfortunately, try as hard as we could, there was no practical plan available for us to provide social distancing at the start location of Sandown Lifeboat Station and the finish at the Shanklin and Sandown Rowing Club Beach.

“The event traditionally draws large crowds of spectators as well as the swimmers and this year they would have amounted to around 300 people.

“Again, we will be having 150 entries as we are inviting this year’s entrants to retain their entry. Please see ResultsBase.Com”

The event will return in 2021, on August 7.



