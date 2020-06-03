A fault on Island Line has led to a reduced service today (Wednesday).

The trains that are running will leave Shanklin at xx:18 and Ryde Pier Head at xx:49.

It is hoped that the second train will be able to return to service this afternoon, according to South Western Railway.

⚠️ **NEW 03/06** Due to a train fault between Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head fewer trains are able to run. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 15:00 03/06. https://t.co/CrY03fyqVx — SWR Help (@SW_Help) June 3, 2020





