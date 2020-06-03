The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary is mourning the loss of one of its residents.

Jack donkey Dusty passed away on Sunday May 31, having lost his battle with severe arthritis.

Dusty had been on a maximum dose of painkiller for a long time and he had reached the point where he could barely move his legs.

The Donkey Sanctuary says his severe pain meant the decision was made to put him to sleep.

The Donkey Sanctuary said:

“Dusty was very much “his own” donkey. He did things his way, took no notice of what the herd were doing and was brave enough to lead his own life. If the herd went out into the sunshine, Dusty went into the field shelter. “If they went north – he went south. If they said it was lunchtime, he said it was breakfast! That cussedness to be his own boss made us love him all the more! He was affectionate, loved his morning cuddles and everybody knew he was special.”

Dusty was born at the Sanctuary, in the early days of its existence.

His mother Amanda came to the Sanctuary in foal, but after Dusty was born she rejected him.

He had to be bottle fed, and with a lot of human care and special attention from Colin Powell, the sanctuary’s recently retired maintenance man:

“So long Dusty, you had a wonderful life, lived totally at the Sanctuary. You will go over the rainbow bridge when you are ready (and not before!), you will remind the residents that you don’t care what the procedures are up there or who is in charge. “That’s because you are Dusty. You do things your way, in your time, at your pace, when you want to – and only if you feel like it!” “Goodbye old friend.”





