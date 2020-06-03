A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash near Ryde.

Police were called to a single vehicle collision on Stroud Wood Road, between Ryde and Havenstreet, last night (Tuesday).

On Facebook, Isle of Wight Police said that a 24 year old man has been detained on suspicion of drug driving, before being conveyed to hospital for treatment to injuries.

