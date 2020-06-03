McDonald’s in Ryde will reopen today (Wednesday).
The restaurant will open as a drive-thru only, with no breakfast or shakes being served.
The outlet has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru will be open with reduced hours of 11am-10pm.
For now, McDonald’s says:
- We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely
- We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)
- We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25
For those visiting, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App – we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.