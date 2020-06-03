Traffic is gridlocked near to McDonald’s in Ryde this evening (Wednesday).

The fast-food chain has reopened its drive-thru to Islanders as of today, after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video taken by Isle of Wight Radio, queues can be seen stretched back as far as the Westridge traffic lights.

Isle of Wight Radio listeners are now reporting even heavier traffic in the area as dinner-time approaches.

McDonald’s has told Isle of Wight Radio that its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police.

It says it may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to its restaurants, including:

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens at Drive-Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu* and operating reduced hours.

Encouraging capped spend for Drive-Thru and McDelivery at £25 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods,

For those visiting Drive-Thrus, customers can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App





