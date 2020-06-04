Police on the Isle of Wight have confirmed that officers will be in attendance at today’s (Thursday’s) Black Lives Matter protest in Newport.

Hampshire Constabulary said it has already been ‘engaging’ with people attending and are ‘confident’ that the ‘vast majority’ will behave responsibly.

The protest is taking place at Church Litten from 12pm. It has been organised in response to the killing of US man George Floyd, as Isle of Wight previously reported.

Speaking about the event, Hampshire Constabulary said:

“The rights to protest are well established in this country, but these are exceptional times and personal responsibility is now key. “Like other forces, we have been engaging with the people attending and speaking to them about social distancing, wearing masks and practising good hygiene. “We will continue to use common sense and discretion to determine what’s reasonable, with officers engaging, explaining and encouraging the Government restrictions around coronavirus. “We are confident that the vast majority of people will behave responsibly at this protest to help prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.”





