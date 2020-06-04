Officers were called to a footpath near to the River Medina shortly after 8.30pm and cordoned off the area.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“Police were called to a footpath by the River Medina (to the rear of Medina College) at 8.33pm last night (4 June).

“This followed the discovery of a body of a man aged in his 30s.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”