A new food app offering takeaway menus from restaurants across the Isle of Wight has been officially launched.

Island businessmen Kevin Barton and Mark Stafford, who created and launched the Uber-style taxi app, Go Taxi, last December, have now introduced Go Eats.

Whether it’s something new from a top local restaurant or a regular takeaway favourite, the Go Eats app offers a choice of menus to suit all tastes and types of cuisines.

A second app, Go Delivery, has also been launched to provide an Islandwide doorstep service with over 50 drivers already delivering more than 5,000 items in the first month.

Kevin Go Eats co-founder said:

“We want to offer Islanders a simple, convenient and reliable food ordering and delivery service, and we believe Go Eats gives us that” “There is a gap on the Island for an app like this and we want to help fill those hungry bellies. We already have over 3,000 people using the app and the early weeks have been really busy. We are now ready to take the next step and make Go Eats the place to go for takeaways on the Island.”

Any restaurant or food business keen to be involved can set up for free, within 24 hours.

Hugh Wastnage, franchise owner at Subway Ryde and Newport said:

“As a franchise owner of multi Subway stores already successfully partnering with Deliveroo and Just Eat on the mainland, we were really excited to have the opportunity to partner up with Go Eats on the Isle of Wight” “The results have been way above expectations and performed as well as any of the major app competitors.”

For Meli Salek, owner of Stotesbury’s in Newport, the app has boosted trade, she said:

“It was an easy decision to team up with Go Eats and in just a few weeks, we have already seen the benefits of providing online ordering, payment and home delivery and more convenience for our customers”

To download the Go Eats app, search Go Eats UK or go to www.goeatsuk.com/app.

To add your business, visit www.goeatsuk.com/partners or to register to be a Go Delivery driver, visit www.goeatsuk.com/drivers.