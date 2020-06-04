Isle of Wight residents using public transport will have to wear face coverings from Monday (June 15), confirmed the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Speaking at the daily news conference today (Thursday) Mr Shapps said that people shouldn’t be wearing surgical masks – which he says must be kept in clinical settings.

He said:

“It means the kind of face-covering you can make at home”.

Young children, the disabled and those with breathing difficulties will be exempt.

The Transport Minister said if you don’t comply you could face a fine and/or be refused travel. He says he expects the “vast majority” of people will adhere to the new rule.

Mr Shapps also noted that there has been a rise in the number of us using our bikes since the lockdown, including on the Isle of Wight – where activity on some routes has doubled.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight Council recently revealed to Isle of Wight Radio it is ‘considering’ changes to the Island’s cycle paths to make them more user friendly.

Mr Shapps said the next easing of the lockdown is planned for June 15.



