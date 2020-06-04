Tonight (Thursday) the Isle of Wight’s white-tailed eagle reintroduction project will feature on the BBC’s Springwatch program.

Six of the rare birds were released on the Isle of Wight last year for the first time in 240 years – with the hope that they would both thrive and breed on the Island.

Isle of Wight Radio has been following the birds closely – with one recently ending up in North Norfolk before then returning to the Island, as previously reported.

Last October, one of the birds sadly died and another went missing, as previously reported.

However, earlier this year, four of the white-tailed eagles soared to new heights – with two bumping into one another up north.

Meanwhile, in April one bird was also spotted holidaying in Essex after locals posted their sightings on a local Facebook page.

The show will air at 8pm on BBC2.





