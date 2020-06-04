A man will appear in court this morning (Thursday) following a robbery at a shop in Cowes.
Police were called to Rashley’s Premier Express, on Park Road, on Tuesday (2) afternoon.
It’s alleged cash was stolen and a staff member threatened in the incident.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:
“We have charged 27-year-old David Berridge, of Cockleton Lane in Gurnard, with robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (4 June).”