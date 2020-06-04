An Isle of Wight Mum has created an advice podcast from her attic in Godshill – which is currently number 2 in the iTunes Charts and she has just 48 hours to reach number 1.

Like many of us, Nikki Collinson-Phenix was forced to close her chiropractic business in Newport and use the likes of skpe and zoom to be there for her patients during lockdown.

The Mum of two launched her podcast ten days ago and told Isle of Wight Radio:

“A year ago I started helping other therapists around the world with the business side of therapy…I run a community online called the profitable couch and so I suddenly had 1,3000 therapists in my community all in the same boat and shutting their doors. “There was a real vibe of fear, depression and anxiety so I thought what else can I do to help them?’

Nikki says it has been ‘a juggling act’ so far and is urging Islanders to download and share the podcast so she “can help more people across the world”.

Her message to Islanders is:

“This is a David versus Goliath moment – Goliath right now is a multi-millionaire entrepreneur who is on the global scale and I am David- a mum chiropractor in Godshill. I would really like to get this to number one and put the Island on the map but I have 48 hours. “If you are willing to get behind me I need you to download the podcast, rate it and subscribe and it will take you less than thirty seconds to do that.”

Nikki is currently ranked above global entrepreneurs such as Gary Vee, Carrie Green, and Jay Shetty.

You can download the podcast here.





