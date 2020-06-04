There are reports of a crash in Calbourne this afternoon (Thursday).
Isle of Wight Radio listeners say the two-vehicle collision has happened on Newport Road, near to Calbourne Water Mill.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
More follows.
Isle of Wight Radio listeners say the two-vehicle collision has happened on Newport Road, near to Calbourne Water Mill.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
More follows.
We use cookies to offer you a better browsing experience, analyze site traffic, personalize content, and serve targeted advertisements. Read about how we use cookies and how you can control them by clicking "Privacy Preferences". If you continue to use this site, you consent to our use of cookies.