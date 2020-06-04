Two people have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis offences in Sandown.

Three large bags of cannabis, more than £1,000 in cash and a vehicle have all been seized by officers.

After a foot chase, police said that one male was arrested and in custody for possession with intent to supply.

A second male from Sandown has also been arrested.

Enquires are on-going. Footwear review for those wishing to run from C Shift. ‘Nike Vapour Air Max Plus’ – This trainer provides good… Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Mittwoch, 3. Juni 2020





