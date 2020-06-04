Islanders young and old have gathered in Newport this afternoon (Thursday) for the Isle of Wight’s Black Lives Matter protest.

Organisers say the gathering is a chance to show support following the death of George Floyd in the US.

People are being advised to follow social distancing rules, with protesters stood in groups of six – and two metres apart.

It is taking place at Church Litten park, Newport. Police say they are in attendance but they are ‘confident’ they will not be needed.

At 12.10pm, protesters took to their knees and held a nine minutes silence in memory of Mr Floyd.

Isle of Wight Radio is live at the event…





