Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he thinks he “possibly breached the rules” after he admitted to attending a soirée in Seaview last month (May).

In an exclusive interview with Isle of Wight Radio, the Island’s MP says he went to meet a ‘constituent’ in their garden on the evening of May 22.

That constituent has been revealed as Freddy Gray, the editor of Spectator USA and deputy editor of The Spectator.

Mr Seely says he “apologises” to Islanders and his judgement “failed” him on this occasion.

He has admitted he “had half a sausage” whilst in the garden but says he did not enter the house. In hindsight, he says it would have been better if he had not attended at all.

He has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I was in Seaview undertaking some constituency work, whilst there I visited someone who was critical in the track and trace app. When I arrived, there were a couple of other people there, which I wasn’t expecting. I thought about leaving then I thought maybe that’s overreacting. So at a sensible distance I chatted in their garden. “I stayed and talked the resident for a further 20 minutes or so. I then left. I didn’t go inside any building nor did I have a drink because it was work. Looking back I apologise on balance because I called this wrong. It would have been better not to have gone in the garden. “I have had a very small number of other such face-to-face conversations – again at a social distance – over recent weeks with other people on the Isle of Wight (such as council, media and public health representatives) when requested. “I will continue to make myself available in person where it is considered safe and responsible to do so. “I am aware that this had been a stressful and trying time for many people. I am glad that restrictions have been cautiously eased and we are moving on to a new form of normal. I have been very careful to obey those but on this case my judgement wasn’t right so apologies that I got this one wrong.”

Asked by Isle of Wight Radio whether he would now consider his position as the Island’s MP, he said:

“I hope not and I will continue to do my to to the best of my ability and I will continue to try to do that. I shouldn’t have gone in to that person’s garden and I apologise.”

Freddy Gray told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I did invite Bob over to discuss the app — since we had had a falling out over an article I had written. I did not however tell him that it would be a massive rave in our garden involving BBQ food, champagne and a baby being flung around. “Bob didn’t stay long. I apologised for having caused him distress with my app article and he said no hard feelings. We talked about a follow-up piece about how the app was performing. Bob didn’t drink — though I believe he may eaten one or possibly two sausages.”

