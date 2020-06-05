Lifesaving training is restarting on the Isle of Wight following an easing of the Government’s COVID-19 measures as more people return to work.

The Ambulance Training and Community Response Services(ATCoRS) is restarting its

popular training service and has seen an increase in requests from businesses and

schools for accredited first aid training delivery.

In March the ATCoRS team took the decision to temporarily suspend training, to support

their colleagues on the front line during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, the team is now in a position to resume accredited first aid training courses, with all of the appropriate measures in place to keep everyone safe.

Sessions will start today (June).

Louise Walker, Ambulance Education,Training and Engagement Lead said:

“I am delighted to announce that our first aid training will be restarting from Friday (today).

“As the Island begins to reopen its businesses and services it is vital that they are able to access this training to keep their employees, pupils and customers safe.”

The team have taken steps to ensure that the training will be meeting social distancing requirements and has been risk assessed in line with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s COVID-19 protocols.

All attendees will see the additional control measures in place:

We are reducing the number of attendees per session and have made the necessary adjustments to our classroom set up to ensure 2 metre distancing is maintained throughout the course

Training room windows will remain open throughout the course to aid ventilation

On arrival all attendees will be screened and anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms, who should be self-isolating or shielding, will not be able to attend

Hand washing and sanitising facilities will be provided and attendees will be prompted to make use of them throughout the training session

Equipment (including mannequins) will have the necessary infection and prevention control measures in place, all measures will be followed carefully with strict supervision by the course tutor

For more information or to book a place visit www.isleofwightambulance.co.uk



